LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday chaired a meeting to provide better facilities in shelter homes.

The committee led by ACS (U&I) presented its recommendations for bringing improvements in shelter homes and important decisions were made.

The CM accorded approval to establish ten new shelter homes in rented buildings in the provincial metropolis and also directed to identify suitable places for setting up new shelter homes.

This model will be replicated in other big cities in phases and standard of facilities will also be improved, he said.

The CM also gave in-principle approval to establish Punjab Shelter Homes Authority to oversee the arrangements.

The C&W departments will, however, take care of the buildings. The meeting was told that PITB will devise the IT-based system to digitally monitor the shelter homes and such facilities will be geotagged and necessary data will be collected every day.

The CM directed to install signs for the identification of shelter homes on important roads and entry points and further directed to acquire more vehicles for shifting the homeless people, sleeping on the city roads, to nearby shelter homes.

He also directed that the cooperation of the philanthropists be acquired as well.

The meeting also decided to set up rehabilitation centres for baggers and addicts along with the start of almonries for feeding the needy outside shelter homes.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the PTI government had provided shelter to the shelterless and maintained that the dream of a welfare state will be materialised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Taking care of the hapless is a great virtue but the previous governments did not attend to the needs of such people”, the CM concluded.