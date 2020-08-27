Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday retrieved 25 plots worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants during operation in Johar Town.

Staff of the Estate Management Directorate-I of LDA reclaimed eight plots, each measuring one kanal, along PIA Road which had been re-occupied by the grabbers. The staff also took over possession of 17 out of 19 plots which had been cancelled by the Director Land Development-I a few days back.

Entry of theses plots in the possession of Register was also deleted. The structures, boundary walls and shanties that had been illegal established also removed during the operation. These plots will now be included in the plot bank of LDA. These properties will be sold through open auction for revenue generation for development projects.

LDA demolishes two illegal structures

On directions by the Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmad Aziz Tarar, staff of the Town Planning Wing along with enforcement squad and police demolished two illegal structures during an operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

The operation was conducted against unauthorised commercial constructions which had been carried out in violation of the approved building plan on residential plots No. 3 and 4 of B-Block of the scheme.

According to building regulations of LDA, commercial construction on a residential plot is an illegal act.

As per orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and decision of Governing Body of LDA, temporary commercialisation was not allowed in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

Commercial construction could only be carried out on designated commercial plots.