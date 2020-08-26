Share:

LAHORE- Madni siddiqi and Kokub Iqbal won the elections of Pakistan Stanndard and Quality Control Authority 2020. Election of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) were held in Karachi yesterday. Mr. Madni Siddiqui has been elected as Chairman and Mr. Kokub Iqbal as Vice Chairman National Standard Committee for a period of 3 years. Madni Siddiqui is a lead auditor for ISO 14001 EMS and OHSAS 18001 Standards, he is also a NEBOSH IGC since 2009. Mr. Madni headed the team that developed the standards in the field of HSE&QA for SSGC.