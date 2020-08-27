Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was murdered while another injured critically in an incident of enmity at Shahkaf Bridge on Chakri Road, the area of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni on Wednesday.

Separately, a man was allegedly killed in a drug rehab centre and a child drowned in a seasonal Nullah in twin cities. According to details, a man namely Umer, a Lumberdar of Siyal Village, Chontra and his friend were travelling in Chakri Road when their opponents opened indiscriminate firing on them in an ambush at Shahkaf Bridge. Resultantly, both suffered bullet injuries and were moved to hospital by the rescuers for medical treatment.

However, Umer succumbed to injuries in the hospital, they said. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

SP Saddar Circle Zia Uddin Ahmed, when contacted, confirmed that a man was killed and another injured in a firing incident that took place due to old enmity. He said police have registered a case against attackers and started investigation.