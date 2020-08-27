Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League leader Moonis Elahi Wednesday urged the Punjab government to release funds to the educational institutions for implementation of the COVID SOPs.

Moonis said that the Pakistan Muslim League and Eco Friends Workers had rendered unprecedented relief and mitigation services during the coronavirus crisis even risking their own lives.

He commended them for providing a large number of protective equipment including face masks, sanitizer, etc and propagating pandemic awareness across Punjab.

He said the PML had also provided a huge quantity of direly needed protective coveralls, face masks, sanitizer and gloves to Rescue 1122 workers in Punjab for their health and safety.

Moonis stated after a briefing given to him about the outcomes of the PML workers’ video conference organised on the topic of Disaster Management. PML advisor and national team leader of Eco Friends Rizwan Mumtaz Ali briefed the PML leader.

During the briefing, Moonis Elahi especially lauded Rizwan Mumtaz Ali’s role model efforts in strengthening empathy and team culture in PML and transforming party workers’ groups into cohesive teams.

At the end of the briefing, Moonis Elahi directed Eco Friends to launch a SOPs training programme in Punjab educational institutions from 15 September, the date of their reopening.

The PML leader also urged the Punjab government to release funds without delay to provincial educational institutions for effective implementation of the SOPs.