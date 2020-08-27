Share:

LAHORE - More rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country, which is likely to strengthen tonight. According to Meteorological department, rain wind-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang ,T.T.Singh and Khushab. Rain-wind-thundershowers are also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, D. G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavy falls are expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore , Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Khushab during the period.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Attock 66mm, Jhelum 59mm, Chakwal 36mm, Murree 31mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 26mm, Chaklala 19mm), Islamabad (Golra 34mm, A/P 31mm, Bokra 30mm, Saidpur 25mm, City 19mm), Kot Addu 30mm, T.T. Singh 25mm, Sahiwal 23mm, Gujranwala 13mm, Lahore (AP 11mm), Sialkot (A/P 17mm, City 20mm), Kasur 09mm, Narowal, Faisalabad 13mm, Multan (City 6mm, AP 1mm), Okara 4mm, R.Y.Khan 3mm, Joharabad 2mm, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.