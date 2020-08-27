Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been directed to complete inquiry into the provision of substandard sugar to Utility stores.

The sub-body of the Public Accounts Committee, in its review meeting on Thursday, directed NAB officials to present a detailed report on alleged supply of substandard sugar to Utility Store Cooperation (USC).

The meeting also directed immediate recovery of pending dues, worth over Rs 2 billion, towards Sugar Mills.

The sub-committee meeting was held in the chair of Convener Munaza Hassan at the Parliament House Islamabad on Thursday.

The audit report objections for the fiscal year 2014-15 was reviewed in the meeting.

The audit officials informed the meeting that the Sugar Mills have to pay pending dues worth over Rs.2 billion to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) but these due could not be recovered.

The TCP paid more than Rs.740 million to three Sugar Mills for the purchase of sugar but the Mills instead of providing quality sugar attempted to provide sub-standard sugar, adding that but TCP had refused to purchase such sugar.

The officials further said the government paid more than Rs.900 million to Haq Baho, Abdul Ghazi and Makkah for sugar supply to USC, but they didn’t supply the agreed sugar to USC.

The Convener said an inquiry should be conducted into the supply of substandard sugar to the utility stories, adding that those committed crime should be held responsible. Munaza Hassan also inquired whether the Sugar Mills committed crime have been black listed.

Action against nine Sugar Mills has been taken, and measures are being taken to black list six sugar mills, the Audit officials responded.

The meeting directed NAB office to complete inquiry into the matter and TCP officials to directed their legal team to present the case in the court in a better way.