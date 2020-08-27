Share:

The hearing of NAB reference regarding illegal recruitment in PIA in the accountability court was adjourned without any proceedings.

The case was heard on Thursday by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir.

PML-N leaders Sardar Mehtab Abbasi,Musharaf rasool and others have been nominated in the reference filed by the NAB.

PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi did not appear in court after receiving permanent exemption from attendance.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till 2nd September due to non-availability of NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif.