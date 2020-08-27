Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked the authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests at the tourist spots. The direction comes days after the government decided to open tourist spots across the country. A meeting held under the chair of Minister for Planning, Asad Umar on Wednesday reviewed implementation of the SOPs at the tourist spots and during the Muharram congregations. The NCOC was informed that after opening of tourism sector, there is possibility of surge in the Coronavirus cases.