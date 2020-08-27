Share:

LAHORE - One more COVID-19 patient died on Wednesday, taking death in Punjab to 2,193. Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,466 with the addition of 75 new infections in the province. Out of a total of 96,466 infections in Punjab, as many as 93,686 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 9,908 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 906,336 in the province.After 2,193 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,301 patients, as many as 1,972 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.