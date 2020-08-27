Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Members of the Sindh Assembly, Khurran Sher Zaman on Wednesday said one to two years needed to complete task of cleaning of nullahs in the port city with jointly work of some six departments.

Talking to media, the MPA said that cleaning of 35 sewerage drains and 500 small drainage systems was needed to finalize the task.

Khurram Sher Zaman pointed out that the encroachments raised on the sewerage drains was also a challenge that would also be removed during the work. Karachi’s main streets were submerged with water after record heavy rain of two consecutive days, that is August 24 and 25. People were surprised to find most of the streets cleared from water, on Thursday’s morning.

The accumulated water was drained out from Shara-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi and Surjani Town areas that resulted in resumption of routine activities in the port city. It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for cleaning of sewerage drains in Karachi in the beginning August 2020. The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had completed most part of its cleaning work of three main sewerage drains of Karachi in the second week of this August.

Cleaning of three main sewerage drains in the city including Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Muwachh Goth Nullahs, helped all the concerned departments in de-watering after heavy rain. The officials of district municipal administrations and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), also took active part in drainage of accumulated water after rain. Chairman DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and Director Sanitation Asim Ali Khan also inspected de-watering in district South areas, said a spokesperson of the DMC South.

He said that the DMC South was put on high-alert in view of forecast of more rain and it was ready to immediately respond in case of any emergency situation.

Public representatives and concerned staff along with all available resources, staffers and machinery were also present on the roads to provide relief to the people in the rains, he added.

The public can register their complaints at the DMC South’s Rain Emergency Control Room phone no: 99211429-99211390.

PPP fails to address masses issues

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s party (PPP) has failed to address masses issues in Sindh. Talking to media, he said PPP has no vision for carrying the country forward. He regretted that poor and white-collar people in Sindh were unemployed and suffering from economic hardships due to poor policies of PPP government.

While expressing serious concerns over the situation in Sindh including Karachi following heavy rains, Sher Zaman said that despite ruling Sindh for the past 11 years the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government has failed to plan a rain-emergency strategy.

Most of the nullahs, particularly the drains were in worst situation and filled with garbage, Zaman said, adding, the federal and Sindh governments had decided to set aside their differences for the betterment of Karachi and formed a committee comprising representatives from the city’s three main stakeholders, the PPP, PTI and MQM, to address the city’s issues.