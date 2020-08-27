Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that government had not faced defeat regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue but it was the opposition which had been exposed.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating new building of the women’s college in Rawalpindi, he said reality of the opposition was that even Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Fazlur Rehman did not have trust in it.

“Fazlur Rehman asked some pinching questions from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and expressed lack of confidence in him during yesterday’s meeting. The only demand of the opposition is to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I am standing with the cabinet’s decision of extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but I do not think he will return as there is no such contract between Pakistan and England. Prime Minister Imran Khan achieves everything which he attempts.”

“Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is not going anywhere. Karachi and Lahore are inundated by rainwater and people are cursing the parliamentarians. Karachiites are shedding tears of blood as the rains wreaked havoc in the metropolis. “Rs 70 billion are being spent on Lai Nullah and I am thankful to Usman Buzdar that he gave priority to this project. Roads on both sides of the nullah will be made and plazas up to eight stories will be allowed across it.

“I came back from the brink of death after contracting coronavirus and worked as much as I could. Maternity hospital is 70 percent completed. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) did not spend a penny at the hospital where Benazir Bhutto died.

“Tenders of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project will be announced with a delay of five days on August 31. I thank PM Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the project.

“The railway track will be changed after 150 years since its formation in 1886. I want to make another university in the city. I steal maps wherever I go and had stolen fourteen maps of operation theaters from a hospital of Manchester.”