ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has expressed its resolve to defend maritime boundaries and remain ever ready to deal with any aggression. The resolve came during Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference which was held here on Wednesday. The conference, chaired by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, reviewed the regional security situation, operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and training and welfare of the personnel. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through video tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters. According to the Navy spokesperson, the conference was briefed on various defense projects of Pakistan Navy. It said the Naval Chief appreciated the steps taken to enhance capabilities and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy through acquisition of modern technology. Comprehensive briefings on diverse developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to the Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. The Naval Chief expressed confidence over the combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain. He emphasized over strengthening maritime security and effectively responding to any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He also appreciated the Field Commanders for the on-going relief operation undertaken in support of the aggrieved populace in flood- ridden areas of Sindh.