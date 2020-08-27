Share:

The rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy in different affected areas after heavy rain spell in Karachi is continuing, says Pakistan Navy spokesman.

The emergency response and rescue teams of Navy evacuated stranded people to safer places and recovered bodies being washed away in flash flood, the spokesperson said.

These teams in collaboration with the civil administration having boats and other required lifesaving equipment have been deployed in different areas of the city including Diamond City Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Korangi Crossing, Sammo Goth and Bahria Town Karachi.

Ration bags and cooked meal were also dropped in various areas for the affected people.