PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 21 proj­ects with an estimated cost of Rs.19970.361 million, per­taining to agriculture, forest­ry, multi-sectoral development, relief & rehabilitation, water, home, roads, health, auqaf, and Board of Revenue.

The PDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sha­keel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was attended by members of PDWP and concerned depart­ments.

The forum considered 24 projects pertaining to agricul­ture, forestry, multi-sectoral de­velopment, relief & rehabilita­tion, water, home, roads, health, auqaf, Board of Revenue and ur­ban development sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 21 projects while 3 projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved project of agricul­ture sector was: Integrated live­stock development in Merged Areas.

Approved projects of multi-sectoral development sector were: SDGs Unit in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP as­sisted) (Local 50%, Foreign 50%); Extension of Monitor­ing & Evaluation System to dis­tricts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I); Establishment and functioning of Accelerated Development Unit (AIP) Dis­tricts Uplift & Beautification Scheme;

Approved projects of Re­lief & Rehabilitation sector were: Establishment of Emer­gency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Tank; Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in District Upper Chi­tral; Establishment of Emer­gency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Upper Kohistan, Es­tablishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Dis­trict Kolai-Palas; Establish­ment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Bata­gram; Establishment of Emer­gency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Torghar.

Approved project of Home sector was: Stopgap arrange­ment for 24/7 operationaliza­tion of Torkham Border through FIA and NADRA district Khyber.

Approved projects of Roads sector were: F/S and design of projects of various roads. Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail En­gineering Design for “Con­struction of Inter-District Road from Torghar to District Buner (Length = 25 KMs)”.

F/S and design of projects of various roads. Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail Engineering Design of “Dualization of Ta­jazai-Lakki Daraang Section of Provincial Highway (S-11) (Length = 40 KMs)”.

Project Directorate for Swat Expressway; Construction of RCC Bridge on River Panjkora at Timergara Bypass to Kandaro Munda Road Dir Lower.

Approved projects of Health sector were: Reconstruction of Old DHQ Hospital, Swabi (Phase-I); Upgradation of Ba­cha Khan Medical Complex for Teaching Purpose of Gajju Khan Medical College, District Swabi.