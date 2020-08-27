PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 21 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.19970.361 million, pertaining to agriculture, forestry, multi-sectoral development, relief & rehabilitation, water, home, roads, health, auqaf, and Board of Revenue.
The PDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.
The forum considered 24 projects pertaining to agriculture, forestry, multi-sectoral development, relief & rehabilitation, water, home, roads, health, auqaf, Board of Revenue and urban development sectors for the uplift of the province.
The forum approved 21 projects while 3 projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.
Approved project of agriculture sector was: Integrated livestock development in Merged Areas.
Approved projects of multi-sectoral development sector were: SDGs Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP assisted) (Local 50%, Foreign 50%); Extension of Monitoring & Evaluation System to districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I); Establishment and functioning of Accelerated Development Unit (AIP) Districts Uplift & Beautification Scheme;
Approved projects of Relief & Rehabilitation sector were: Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Tank; Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Upper Chitral; Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Upper Kohistan, Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Kolai-Palas; Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Batagram; Establishment of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Torghar.
Approved project of Home sector was: Stopgap arrangement for 24/7 operationalization of Torkham Border through FIA and NADRA district Khyber.
Approved projects of Roads sector were: F/S and design of projects of various roads. Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail Engineering Design for “Construction of Inter-District Road from Torghar to District Buner (Length = 25 KMs)”.
F/S and design of projects of various roads. Sub Head: PC-II for F/S, Detail Engineering Design of “Dualization of Tajazai-Lakki Daraang Section of Provincial Highway (S-11) (Length = 40 KMs)”.
Project Directorate for Swat Expressway; Construction of RCC Bridge on River Panjkora at Timergara Bypass to Kandaro Munda Road Dir Lower.
Approved projects of Health sector were: Reconstruction of Old DHQ Hospital, Swabi (Phase-I); Upgradation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex for Teaching Purpose of Gajju Khan Medical College, District Swabi.