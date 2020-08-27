Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakhtunkhwa Energy Develop­ment Organization (PEDO) has made significant increase in its revenue generation through hy­dro power projects during the last two years.

During the fiscal year 2018-19, revenue worth Rs.1571.14 million was generated whereas during the last fiscal year, rev­enue worth of Rs.3458 million was generated through differ­ent hydro power projects of the province. Similarly, through so­lar projects, a total of 44,21,663 KWh energy has been saved per year saving an amount of Rs.78.25 million per annum in the head of electricity bills.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ener­gy & Power Department with Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Advisor to Chief Minister Hamayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy, Chief Executive Officer (PEDO) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that various hydro power proj­ects had been completed during last two years including 17 MW Ranolia Hydro Power Project, 2.60 MW Machai HHP and 36.6 MW Dral Khwar Hydro Power Project Swat. The total cost of these three projects is Rs.14 bil­lion. The projects will expected­ly generate annual revenue of Rs.2.0 billion for the province. Similarly, feasibility studies of 495 MW Kari-Hydro Power Proj­ect, Chitral and Gabral-Kalam Hydro Power Project, Swat have also been completed.

It was informed that in or­der to boost local industries and revive sick industrial units in the province, the govern­ment has introduced wheeling regime model to ensure sup­ply of cheap and uninterrupt­ed electricity to industrial units which is the first-ever setup in Pakistan. Wheeling of electric­ity from Pehur Hydro Power Project to industrial units has already been started, where­as power purchase agreements for 17 MW Ranolia, 36.6 MW Dral Khwar have been signed with CCPA-G.

Moreover, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Transmission & Grid Company has been established and will be functional very soon. This is the first-ever Trans­mission & Grid Company that would have liberty of disper­sal of power from power hous­es either to national grids or to industrial zones in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. The meeting was further informed that public private partnership model has been introduced for fast track implementation of hydro pow­er projects under which work is in progress on 896 MW low­er Supatgah Hydro Power Proj­ect, 188 MW Naran Hydro Power Project and 96 MW Butta Kundi Hydro Power Project.