A 07 member delegation of PLJ Committee Punjab Bar Council, headed by its Vice Chairman Mr. Muhammad Akram Khaksar and comprising other members called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court Islamabad, says a press release.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and said that bench and bar are integral part of same system and their role for dispensation of justice is very important.

The delegation briefed his lordship about working procedure of publications of PLJ Criminal and Civil Major Acts and other books beneficial for legal fraternity. They presented five internet connections of PLJ law site and PLJ, Criminal and Civil Major Acts and other books for Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide approved for reporting Judgments of Supreme Court to Pakistan Law Journal, free of cost and further requested that PLJ may be quoted as a reference/ citation in Supreme Court Judgments.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan pointed out that most of the times, “not approved for reporting Judgments” have been found published in PLJ. The members assured to take care of such technicalities in future. Chief Justice of Pakistan shared his experience with them and assured them to consider their request at proper forum.

They thanked Chief Justice for sparing time for them and invited to Punjab Bar Council. The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.