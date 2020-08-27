Share:

LAHORE-: Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said timely provision of safety items regarding the COVID-19 with SOPs should continue to officials deputed on security of Majalis and procession. The IG directed that policemen should perform their duties on high alert besides spirit of public service. As per direction of the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, a letter regarding distribution of safety equipments had been sent to the CCPO Lahore, City police officers and DPOs in which instructions had been given regarding safety equipments like surgical masks, surgical gloves, coverall gowns, hand sanitizers and goggles.