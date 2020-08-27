Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the PTI government failed to get two FATF related bills passed in the Senate, it is planning a joint sitting of the Parliament to approve the rejected bills with majority of votes.

The government had recently passed a FATF related bill from the joint session of the Parliament facing stiff resistance from the opposition benches. The government would call another joint session soon to easily approve the pending bill, said parliamentary sources.

The government has recently got both bills ‘The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties’ approved from the lower house of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly reacted to the rejection of these FATF related bill, as he tweeted, “to blackmail for NRO by defaming NAB, they would even have Pak (Pakistan) put on FATF black list to destroy nation’s economy & increase poverty. They keep threatening to bring down govt. unless given NRO”.

Sources said that the government would now call legislation specified joint session of the Parliament to pass both the bills ‘The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties’ with majority of votes.

Sources said that the government would call joint sitting in the next week for one day to only pass both the bills.