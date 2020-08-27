Share:

Madonna beams as she celebrates twin daughter’s birthday

ISLAMABAD -She recently threw an extravagant bash at Golden Eye in Jamaica in celebration of her 62nd birthday. And Madonna moved on from her own celebrations to mark her twin-daughters, Estere and Stella’s eighth birthday with a plethora of heart-warming snaps. The Grammy-winner shared a selection of shots from their intimate family celebration on her Instagram Stories of her youngest girls opening their presents and blowing out the candles on their doughnut cake. Madonna was all smiles as she posed with her daughters and their new doll after enjoying a family meal. The acclaimed music star was casually clad for the occasion and sported a black loose-fitting satin blouse over her marble-print trousers. Madonna sported her usual radiant beauty look and worked her platinum locks into her signature mermaid style.

Hamza & Naimal share family picture on their anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Hamza Ali Abbasi took his Instagram account to share his family picture and wrote: “And one of his signs is that he created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you love & mercy. In this there is surely evidence of truth for those who ponder.” First Anniversary. Thank you Allah! On the other hand Naimal Khawar Abbasi also shared an adorable picture and wrote: “Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah. Anniversary.”