ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government is striving hard with every possible endeavour to control the inflation and stabilize prices of the essential commodities in the country.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Wednesday, Senator Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring down prices of the basic food items in the best interest of the general public.

He also added that the prime minister remained vigilant on rising prices of commodities and used to instruct all authorities concerned to keep control on inflation specifically on the prices of wheat, sugar and basic commodities.

The information minister said that there are several reasons for price hike and inflation and one major reason is hoarding, as some opportunists use to create shortages of the basic commodities in the market to maximise their profits at the cost of the difficulties of the public.

He said the government is committed to expose the hoarders and no stone will be left unturned in this regard to keep check against hoarders and profiteers.

Commenting on Karachi following the torrential rains, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Sindh government used to hurl allegations against the federal government to hide its incompetency.

He pointed out that the Sindh government should be held responsible for the mayhem and prevailing crisis in Karachi.

He said that situation in interior Sindh following the torrential rains is also very disturbing and problematic. He said that rains have exposed the claim of good governance of the Sindh government.

Commenting on the recent viral picture of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif in London, the information minister said that Nawaz Sharif employed his illness to go abroad. He also added that nation has witnessed the elements, who have rejected the important bills in the parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said that the government is determined to ensure the provision of wheat in the country.

He said the government has decided to import wheat, which will help stabilize the price of flour.

He said they are making a comprehensive planning with regard to the wheat availability in the country.

The federal minister said special attention is also being paid to the agriculture sector in the best interest of the country.