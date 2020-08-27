Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project ( RRFUDP) is a game changer project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while no government of past could dare to start the project.

The RRFUDP Chairman Rashid Aziz called on the Chief Minister Punjab on Thursday.

At the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the credit of initiation of this project goes to PTI government lead by Prime Minister Imran Khan while the previous government could not do any thing for the project.

The CM said that no one can deny economic, social and environmental need of this project while the project will bring revolution in economic activities and promotion of the investment.

He said that this project has a prime importance regarding decreasing environmental pollution of the city while the project will provide opportunity of investment of billions of rupees to overseas Pakistanis, local and international investors and will also create job opportunities for thousands of people.

Besides that the use of 90 percent of local goods it will promote industries in Pakistan, he added.