ISLAMABAD - Relief and rescue efforts continue to help flood victims in various parts of Karachi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate yesterday.

It said in a statement that the Army engineers used heavy machinery in an effort to stop water flow from Malir Nadi by refilling the breached area. “Water in Malir Nadi has reduced and backflow from Quaidabad to Malir Nadi has started. Army engineers’ boats are employed in various areas to shift stranded people to safer places,” said the press statement.

The media wing of the military further said that cooked meal was being provided to the affected population stuck due to the heavy rains. More than 200 families have marooned on rooftops due to the heavy flooding in Malir Nadi, Kohi Goth and Dur Muhammad Goth. Army helicopters will also be flown to rescue these families after weather clearance, said the ISPR.

The Met Office has predicted that the current rain spell will continue till Thursday (today). Areas of Malir, Airport, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony, Azeempura, DHA, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony and Clifton among many others have witnessed heavy rainfall.