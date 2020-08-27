Share:

ISLAMABAD-He reportedly spent lockdown relaxing at the famous Saint Hill Manor in West Sussex. And Tom Cruise shared a fun video of himself touring London as he travelled around the city in a black taxi. The actor, 58, who donned a protective face mask during the footage amid the Covid-19 crisis, also sneaked into the busy BFI IMAX cinema to watch new film Tenet. Tom starts his video by driving past Buckingham Palace where a group of fans on bicycles recognize him. Seeing the funny side, the actor jokes to the camera: ‘How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask!’ Tom then pulls up to a cinema, where he poses in front of the Tenet film poster, he says: ‘Here we are... back to the movies!’ The video then sees the Hollywood star sitting in the movie theatre while wearing his mask surrounded by other cinema-goers. After watching a special screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a clapping Tom stands up and says: ‘Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody. I loved it!’