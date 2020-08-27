Share:

RAJANPUR - Punjab minister for livestock and dairy development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak hailed two-year performance of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying it overpowered initial economic woes through best governance practices and brought the national economy back on a launching pad to progress and prosperity.

The national economy is now set on a launch pad and ready to fly on a trajectory of an economic boom never witnessed before, the minister said while talking to media on Wednesday. Dareshak said that the PTI government encountered grave economic problems initially but successfully resolved such problems.

These were the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for a brighter Pakistan that gave people a ray of hope towards elimination of poverty through uplifting human, capital and infrastructure.

He said that 73 years old deprivations of the people were now being addressed and establishment of South Punjab secretariat and approval of secretaries’ postings was a proof of it. He said that government’s performance on internal and external fronts was successful adding that not only it overpowered extremism and economic troubles but also improved Pakistan’s image among the international community and highlighted the Kashmir issue in an unprecedented way that it was taken up by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after decades.

He said that government introduced economic reforms that helped improve the macro economic indicators of the national economy. Dareshak said that inclusion of Kashmir in Pakistani official map signifies the love and attachment of Pakistani people with the Kashmiris and diplomatic and moral support of the government to them.

He said that a record mega development project was launched and their trickle down impact would soon start benefiting the people at grass root level.