RAWALPINDI - The United Nations Office of Drug Control (UNODC) Country Office Pakistan (COPAK) handed over advanced IT equipment, personal protection gear and 20 narcotics sniffer dogs to the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) through funding support by the government of Japan here on Wednesday. The equipment was handed over to ANF during a ceremony held in HQs and was attended by Azam Khan Swati, the Federal Minister of Narcotics Control and H.E. Kuninori Matsuda, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

?While welcoming the delegates, Ali Zulnoorain Sheikh, PSP, Deputy Director General ANF thanked the Federal Minister of Narcotics Control and the Ambassador of Japan for gracing the occasion. He offered gratitude to Jeremy Milsom, Representative and other senior officials from UNODC (COPAK) for providing regular technical support to the ANF and other members of Pakistan’s Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on counter-narcotics. The IT equipment included hardware for automating Pakistan’s National Precursor Management System (NPMS), as well as networking among the ANF and other IATF members. 20 narcotics sniffer canine dogs and 40 bullet proof vests and helmets were also handed over to the ANF by UNODC COPAK, under Japan-funded project ‘Strengthening border security against illicit drug trafficking and other transnational organised crime (2016-2020).’

In his remarks, Jeremy Milsom said “It is indeed a great feeling and privilege to support a highly professional and competent force like the ANF, in its continuing efforts to save the world from drug trafficking and drug abuse – the greatest challenges of our times.