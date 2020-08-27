Share:

LAHORE - “Women and their newborns deserve quality maternity care services with respect and dignity especially in the challenging times such as COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Clinical Governance and In­stitutional Strengthening, during a me­dia briefing titled “Respectful Materni­ty Care (RMC)” jointly organized here at Lahore Press Club by Punjab Health­care Commission and Research and De­velopment Forum for Safe Motherhood on Wednesday.

Dr. Mushtaq emphasized that the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) stands by its commitment to imple­ment all relevant interventions to en­sure provision of maternity care ser­vices to pregnant women with respect and dignity. He said that commission has been working to ensure that wom­en and newborns continue to receive vital life-saving interventions and that their right to dignity and respect is up­held, even in times of crisis.

Dr. Mushtaq highlighted that the PHC was mandated to improve quality of care across all healthcare establish­ments in the province including pro­vision of maternal and childcare ser­vices. The Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) prescribed by the commission integrate the provision of maternity care at the relevant health­care facilities and also provide guide­lines to the healthcare service provid­ers engaged in the delivery of maternal and newborns healthcare.

The PHC has already developed and enforced the service delivery stan­dards for implementation at tertiary care hospitals in the public and private sector and secondary care facilities that are providing maternal and child­care services such as antenatal and postnatal care, deliveries, neo-natal care, nutritional assessment etc. These standards require facilities to imple­ment specific standards for clinical care which require following the na­tional and international best practices and SOPs in the relevant area of health­care. In order to ensure that services delivered at the healthcare establish­ments meet at least the minimum ac­ceptable level of quality, the PHC MSDS require that these services are ‘well-led’, and delivered only by qualified professionals depending on the level and scope of services.

The commission has recently devel­oped standards for facilities provid­ing basic maternal and childcare such as nursing homes, midwifery clinics, and family welfare clinics of the Pop­ulation Welfare Department. The stan­dards will ensure that qualified profes­sionals are delivering services at these facilities, within the scope approved by their respective councils.

The PHC is committed to ensure pro­tection to patients’ rights at these facil­ities through incorporating guidelines for safeguarding the respect and digni­ty of patients accessing maternity care services at these facilities. The commis­sion will also provide technical support to health care facilities in order to en­able them to successfully implement standards and guidelines on Respectful Maternity Care in the province.