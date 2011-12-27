

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran has stated that the faculty members, appointed on political basis, were the real hurdle in progress of the varsity.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the polymer and material research laboratories here at the Department of Polymer Engineering & Technology on Monday.

Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Ehsan Malik and senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.

VC Dr Mujahid Kamran said PU had the potential to become the best university of the region and it could also get position in top 500 universities of the world but it was facing problems due to faculty members recruited on political basis sidelining the merit. He said such people distort reality and the university must get rid of culture of speaking lies and negative politics for development.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology organised a workshop on “Psychopathic Traits in Children.” Dr Umneea Khan, Consultant Psychologists, University of Western, Australia, conducted the workshop.

The workshop created awareness in clinical psychology students to identify criminal like traits in children which can help in prevention of crime in Pakistan. CCP Director Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar concluded the workshop.