



ISLAMABAD (APP) -Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday agreed to fight for the supremacy of Parliament.

In a meeting at Presidency, they also discussed the objection of Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Zardari instructed Gilani to look into her concerns. Both leaders discussed the rally of Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) held in Karachi and the joining of some of the leaders of PPP in PTI. They also exchanged their views regarding the strategy of government with respect to senate elections.

