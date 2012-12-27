

LAHORE – On the directives of Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the working-hours of Citizen Feedback Cell set up at the offices of the Capital City Police Officer are extended till 9:00 pm.

The special staff has been directed to the continue working from 8:00 am to 9:00pm in order to ensure free, fair, and immediate registration of criminal cases.

According to a police spokesman, on the directions of CCPO Muhammad Aslam Tareen the cell contacted 21,511 citizens and complainants who had sought police help in emergency during this year. The department also initiated disciplinary action against 104 policemen on the recommendations of the Citizen Feedback Cell after the people complained against them. Later, many citizens also wrote to the Chief Minister, IGP, and CCPO Lahore to acknowledge the police response. While appreciating the working of the cell, Additional-IG Muhammad Aslam Tareen has directed the cell to continue working from 8:00 am to 9:00pm on daily basis in order to contact maximum people to get the public feedback.

The Citizen Feedback Cell provided remedy thousands of citizens and complainants, whose complaints were not being registered by police despite repeated visits and submission of applications to the police stations.

A good number of citizens have not only appreciated the efforts of the Feedback Cell but also expressed their deep gratitude to CCPO Aslam Tareen for establishing this cell and personally contacting the complainants for the redressal of their grievances. The CCPO has directed the police to continue this work for the relief of the general public in future as well in order to bring about a positive change in the Thana culture.