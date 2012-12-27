

LAHORE – In another political development, PML-N runner up from PP-22, Chakwal-III, Pir Nisar Qasim joined the PML-Q.

Pir Nisar Qasim under the leadership of his group leader, Sardar Ghulam Mehdi met with Deputy Prime Minister and PML-Q senior leader, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and announced joining hands with the Chaudharys of Gujrat.

Pir Nisar Qasim contested 2008 polls on PML-N’s ticket from PP-22, Chakwal-III and secured 34659 votes against the winning PML-Q candidate Khuram Nawab who bagged 42778 votes.

Sardar Ghulam Mehdi who managed the inclusion of Pir Nisar Qasim into PML-Q belongs to influential Sardar family of Chakwal and close relative of PTI leader, Sardar Ghulam Abbas.

When asked a PML-Q leader about taking another candidate onboard from PP-22, Chakwal-III, said that Pir Nisar could be fielded from another constituency, as he enjoyed the support of a politically influential family.

Welcoming Pir Nisar Qasim in PML-Q fold, Pervaiz Elahi said that party would be further be strengthened in Chakwal with his joining.

He said that he had always given preference and special attention to the development of backward and rural areas.

It may be noted here, Pervaiz Elahi contested polls from NA-61, Chakwal-II but lost to PML-N, Malik Faiz Tamman by a narrow margin.