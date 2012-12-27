



ISLAMABAD – The rising number of quacks is going unnoticed in capital especially in rural and slum areas and playing havoc with the health of gullible people while city administration and cash-tattered Capital Development Authority (CDA) is not bothering to heed to issue.

Around 100 fake dentists were running their business unchecked. Their number in the suburbia could be much high.

Such people could be seen sitting in small kiosks along with their ‘equipment’ at, Bhara Kahu, Peshawar Road, Iqbal Town and most of the rural areas in Islamabad. Among these quacks the number of fake dentists and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) ‘specialists’ is high.

It was turned out that these dentists for filling of teeth that is harmful to public health use usually unsterilised surgical instruments. That could lead to harmful diseases like cancer or other epidemic diseases such as hepatitis, AIDS etc.

These dentists are working in very poor and unhygienic conditions, as they sit on footpaths, without proper medical dressing treat patients without surgical gloves.