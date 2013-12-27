BUENOS AIRES (AFP): Piranhas on a Christmas Day feeding frenzy injured some 60 people in the Argentine city of Rosario, officials said Thursday. Those injured in the attack Wednesday by the ferocious fish included a girl who lost part of a finger, Health Undersecretary Gabriela Quintanilla told reporters. Quintanilla said the attack occurred Wednesday off the coast of Rosario, some 310 kilometers (200 miles) north of Buenos Aires. A medical official, Gustavo Centurion, said the attack which began at mid-morning on Christmas Day was “very aggressive.”