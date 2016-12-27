QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai has said that the improvement in law and order situation in Balochistan has been made possible due to the untiring efforts and sacrifices of security forces and public.

Governor Balochistan was addressing yesterday the ‘Excellency Award’ distributing ceremony at Arfa Karim Expo Center of Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences Quetta.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Ministers, MPAs and civil society.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Balochistan government was determined to make province a cradle of peace under the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding,despite challenges Pakistan was a disciplined society.

He further said that independent judiciary, Parliament, vibrant media and dynamic civil society were all working.

“Pakistani nation is a resolute nation and fully capable of dealing with challenges,” noted Muhammad Khan Achakzai. He said that the govt was striving for improving security situation besides concerted efforts were underway for development with cooperation of the masses.

He commended the efforts of intellectuals who despite hard circumstances did not disconnect their ties with pen and positively used their capabilities with national fervour.

He urged upon the masses to boost their capabilities above colour, sect and national differences in the area of education and highlight the name of Pakistan among the comity of nations.

Commander Southern Command Lt-General Aamir Riaz addressing the ceremony said that encouraging those who had rendered services was an important move.

He further said that Balochistan was on way to prosperity and development and would witness more economic prosperity.

Lt-General Aamir Raiz said that Pakistan came into being in a result of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders untiring efforts and it was now responsibility of all people to protect the country.