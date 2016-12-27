ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday conducted shakedown test of its third grounded ATR plane of the PIA and cleared it for the flight operations.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the cleared ATR plane was operated on Panjgur, Sukkur and Gwadar today.

The spokesperson said that on December 27, flight number PK-373 will be operated via Sukkur and Lahore.

On December 28, an A-320 aircraft will be operated instead of ATR flight PK-590 on Karachi-Sukkur-Islamabad. Similarly, A-320 aircraft will be operated on December 28 instead of ATR flight PK-591 from Islamabad-Sukkur- Karachi via Lahore.