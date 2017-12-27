ISLAMABAD-Punjab continued its dominance in the judo events, as they grabbed five gold medals out of 10 in the Second Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games being held at Biomechanical Lab Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata finished second jointly with 2 gold medals each, while Gilgit-Baltistan occupied third place with one gold. In male category, Punjab won three gold while KP and Fata players one gold each. Punjab’s Hugan won gold in 50kg weight category, Fata’s Ijaz Ahmed silver and KP’s Ali Akbar and Balochistan’s Gulzar got bronze medals. In 55kg weight, Fata’s Ehsan Ullah won gold, Sindh’s Syed Mustafa silver and Balcohistan’ Sher Khan and AJK’s Naveed Ahmed won bronze medals.

In 60kg weight, KP’s Waheed won gold, Balochistan’s Shamas Ullah silver and Fata’s Mohibullah and AJK’s Javed Ahmed earned bronze medals. In 66k weight, Punjab’s Umer Mukhtar grabbed gold, Fata’s Tariq silver, Balochistan’s Shoaib and Islamabad’s M Islam bronze. In open men’s category, Punjab’s Faisal bagged gold, KP’s Shafiullah silver, Balochistan’s Qasim Khan and Fata’s Usman shared bronze.

In women 36kg weight, KP’s Shahrukh captured gold, Fata’s Hassina silver, AJK’s Anusha and Punjab’s Maria shared bronze. In 40kg weight, Punjab’s Saba lifted gold, KP’s Samraia silver, Balochistan’s Khizra and Sindh’s Anusha Rafiq got bronze. In 44kg weight, Punjab’s Mufasil gold, Sindh’s Marrium silver, Balochistan’s Safia and KP’s Bushra bronze. In 48kg weight, Fata’s Nadia bagged gold, Punjab’s Rushna silver, KP’s Maria and Balochistan’s Khizra bronze while in open women weight category, GB’s Samia grabbed gold, Sindh’s Kinza silver, Punjab’s Kashaf and Balochistan’s Farah Naz bronze medals.

Laiba Ijaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the ladies singles final of squash by thrashing compatriot Nimra 3-0 in the final. Laiba never showed any sign of mercy and kept her opponent under tremendous pressure to take the first game 11-8 but she had to struggle hard to win the second 12-10 but won the third easily by 11-6.

In 100m race, Abdul Hameed of Sindh grabbed gold while Shafaq Fareed also from Sindh clinched gold in women category. Rubab of Punjab won 100m hurdles gold, while Amir Ali and Beenish won the 400m hurdles gold medals for Balochistan, in men’s q00m race, Abdul Hameed, Sindh won the gold with 10.92 seconds, followed by Laiq Naveed, Punjab with silver and KP’s Shoaib won bronze, in women’s 100m Sindh’s Shafaq won gold with 13.26 seconds, followed by Turab of Punjab silver and Esha Affan, Sindh bronze, it is pertinent to mention that Turab was the defending champion, in 100m hurdles, Rubab, Punjab won gold with 18.60 seconds, Sehrish also Punjab won silver and Javeria, Balochistan bronze, in men’s and women’s 400m hurdfles, Balochistan athletes were all over against their opponents, as Amir Ali won gold with 55.37 seconds, Beenish won gold with 10.82 seconds, Punajb’s Farhan Ilyas and Osama Basheer won silver and Tehreen/Mareena also Punjab won bronze medals.

Umar Saddat of Sindh won 800m gold, Punjab’s Saba 1500m gold, Balochistan’s Nasir 5000m gold and Umar Saddat 800m men’s gold. Balochistan’s Iftikhar won silver and Punjab’s Ismat Ullah Khan bronze. In women’s 1500m, Punjab’s Saba bagged gold, Punjab’s Javeria silver and GB’s Shabana bronze. In men’s 5000m, Balochistan’s Nasir Ali was winner, Islamabad’s Faizan second and Punjab’s Sagaar third.

Punjab’s Mahnoor won gold medals in women’s javelin throw and women’s shot put. Yasir won gold in men’s javelin throw while KP’s Zohaib Khan secured men’s shot put gold, Mahnoor lifted women’s javelin throw gold, Balochistan’s Saira silver and Punjab’s Ameena bronze and also won shot put gold. Punjab’s Arzoo bagged silver and Balochistan’s Javeria bronze. In men’s shot put, KP’s Zohaib Khan won gold, Punjab’s Shahnawaz, and Fata’s Hazran Khan bronze. In men’s javelin throw, Punjab’s Yasir won gold, AJK’s Zeeshan Matloob silver and KP’s Shadab Khan bronze medal.

In karate, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) started kata and kumite events where Sensi Naseem Qureshi, chief referee and acting president of Pakistan Karate Federation along with 25 technical officials from across the country, are conducting the competitions to ensure the competitions must be conducted as per the rules and regulations of World Karate Federation.

Minister Youth Affairs and Sports Jahangir Khanzada was chief guest on the occasion and appreciated the players and technical officials for organizing such a successful event.

Islamabad Karate Association IKA) veterans Qazi Zia-ul-Haq, acting president, PKF Nasim Qureshi and Farman Ahmad, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz distributed medals amongst the position holders.

In women individual kata, Punjab’s Memoona Qadeer secured gold, Balochistan’s Farida silver, Islamabad’s Aman and KP’s Faiza won bronze medals. In team kata, Punjab’s Memoona Qadeer, Saira Amjad and Ayesha Amjad grabbed gold Medal, Umna Mirza, Ayesha Furqan and Fatima Furqan won silver, while Balochistan and KP won bronze medals. In men’s individual kata, Syed Shahnoor Sindh won gold, Punjab’s Shahbaz Saleem silver, while KP’s M Ali and ‘sFata Abdul Samad Afridi won bronze medals.

It was a highly successful day, as not a single minor incident occurred. The athletes and officials were very motivated and showed sportsmen spirit, while sizable crowds remained present in all the events. PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera said: “We have ensured smooth conduct of games, where strict security of not only participating players, teams and officials but also the guests. I am also grateful to sports journalists for providing great coverage and hope they will continue to support us in this noble cause,” Ganjera concluded.

Athletes take part in hurdle race during the Second Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Youth Games.–APP

An athlete throws shot put during the Quaid Games 2017.–APP