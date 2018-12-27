Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that all arrangements have been finalised for distribution of 10,000 health insurance cards among the deserving people in various districts of the province in next month.

She stated this while chairing a high level meeting of the Minister Delivery Unit of the Punjab Health Department held in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting, development projects and reforms process in the health department throughout the province were reviewed thoroughly.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while referring to the recent recruitment of the doctors through the Public Service Commission said that 2,717 women medical officers have been appointed in the various cities of the Punjab within stipulated timeframe, while 3,620 male medical officers will also be appointed this week.