TEHRAN - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that the exit of United States from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would bring about hazardous repercussions for the world.

The Turkish foreign minister also hoped that US President Donald Trump would reverse these decisions, IRNA reported quoting Turkey’s Anadolu Agency. “Voicing his hopes that problems are resolved through dialogue,” Cavusoglu said, “Turkey will do its part in this.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Cavusoglu said Turkey called on the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) contact group to hold a meeting in Istanbul on January 10 to discuss the situation.

The air campaign has devastated much of Yemen’s basic infrastructure, including health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.”

Touching on the October two killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Cavusoglu said, “Everybody has an expectation from the international community, particularly from the United Nations.”