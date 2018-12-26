Share:

The worrying question is that kidnapping of our baloch students is speedily getting common and very complicated. Moreover, the very recent abduction of some human activists, Zareef Rind, Jahanzeib, Jehand and along with couple of others has clearly proved that we baloch students are suspiciously watched in universities and considered terrorists and a threat to the state in each educational sector in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, they did such no criminal or illegal act and although they are students and were protesting for Baloch missing persons in a very peaceful way, they still got abducted.

We humbly request to release our innocent beloved missing baloch brothers.

JAVID SALEEM,

Turbat, December 14.