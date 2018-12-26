Share:

GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered cases against a superintendent and a patwari of Gujranwala Municipal Corporation for their involvement in corruption and misplacing the records.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that reliable sources informed the ACE that some municipal corporation officers had deliberately misplaced the important register having properties record of the citizens. During enquiry, it was revealed that Land Superintendent Arif Butt and Patwari Ali Imran were involved in misplacing the register. After approval from the higher authorities, the ACE has got registered cases against the said officers while enquiry is going on against MOR Khawaja Imran Ali Safdar to fix his responsibility in this case.