Share:

Kabul - Afghanistan’s presidential election scheduled for April next year has been postponed by three months.

Officials on Wednesday said the authorities needed more time to verify voter lists and train staff on a biometric identification system. The biometric system will help us to reduce fraud, said Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for the Independent Election Commission.

Reports said no fresh date for the presidential election has been finalised. The last presidential election held in 2014 was mired in controversy.

Election authority sources said the vote was initially due in April. A new date in mid-July or early August is to be announced on Thursday (today).

Many potential candidates had been unable to meet registration requirements and extreme weather meant their teams could not organise for a spring date, the sources told the BBC.

It comes days after reports that the US was to withdraw thousands of troops. About 7,000 troops - roughly half the remaining US military presence in the country - could go home within months, the US media reports said.

On Monday 43 people died in a suicide and gun attack on the Afghan ministry of public works in Kabul, officials said.

The decision to postpone the presidential vote also comes after a series of problems affected parliamentary elections in October, which was disrupted by the Taliban and Islamic State group.

Violence affected campaigning and the polls themselves, with 10 candidates killed and deadly blasts at polling stations, nearly a third of which were closed because of security concerns.

The vote in Ghazni province has not yet taken place because of insecurity and will now happen at the same time as the presidential election. Voting in Kandahar province was delayed for a week after its police chief there was assassinated.

There were also problems with a biometric verification system as well as delays at many polling stations because staff arrived late.

Final results from other major provinces such as Kabul, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif have not yet been declared. The new parliament is due to begin sitting in March.

Past elections in the country have also been marred by corruption, fraud, and voter intimidation.

The previous presidential election - which saw Ashraf Ghani take power - was only resolved after a power-sharing agreement was negotiated by the US with Mr Ghani’s main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who was given the position of chief executive.

Iran holds Talks With

Taliban

Iran has met with the Taliban, a top Iranian security official said Wednesday according to the Tasnim news agency, just days after the group attended peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the announcement while on a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul, several Iranian agencies reported. “The Afghan government has been informed of the communications and talks carried out with the Taliban, and this process will continue,” he said.

Shamkhani met Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul where they discussed bilateral relations, security developments, peace and regional connectivity. “We agreed to join efforts to fight terrorism and radicalism,” Abdullah tweeted.

No details on where the talks took place were given by the news agency, which is considered close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“The Islamic Republic has always been one of the primary pillars of stability in the region and cooperation between the two countries will certainly help in fixing Afghanistan’s security issues of today,” Shamkhani said. Abas Aslani, a reporter for Tasnim, tweeted that it was the first time talks had been confirmed between Iran and the Taliban.

This comes after US and Taliban officials held meetings in Abdu Dhabi, UAE, to discuss a political settlement and ways to facilitate direct talks between the militants and the Afghan government.

The Taliban said they also held meetings with officials from the UAE, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but the militants refused to meet a delegation from Afghanistan.

5 militants killed

Five armed militants were killed after Afghan Special Operations Forces launched airstrikes in two eastern Afghan provinces, the command of special forces said Wednesday.

In one strike, three Islamic State (IS) militants were killed Tuesday following an airstrike in Pachir Wa Agam district of Nangarhar province, Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps (ANASOC) said in a statement.

Two important members of Taliban were killed in Mohammad Agha district of neighbouring Logar province, according to the statement.