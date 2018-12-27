Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday has called Imran Khan as an artificial prime minister.

Talking to media in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal said that the current setup cannot be run for a long period of time. He said that PML-N is not lacking leadership skills and that the issues can always be resolved through consultation.

Earlier, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the accountability court’s verdict of sentencing the former premier won’t affect Nawaz Sharif and party’s popularity. “Sharif has been declared owner of the company under mere assumptions,” Iqbal said and added no evidence of corruption was found against the PML-N supremo.

Iqbal said that cases against PTI leaders are pending for the last 10 years, adding that the PML-N will continue its struggle. Nation can see how the leader who defeated terrorism is being treated, he said and added those who voted for the PTI are praying to get rid of them.