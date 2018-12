Share:

LAHORE - Amar Cables beat Chaudhry Sports by 56 runs in 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship super round match here on Wednesday at Stags Cricket Ground. Amar Cables, batting first, scored 270-8 in 30 overs, thanks to enterprising 93 from man-of-the-match Dastageer Butt and equally good 75 by Ahmad Shahbaz while Ghaffar Kazmi added 49 and Fakhar Hussain 23. For Chaudhry Sports, main wicket-takers were Agha Naveed 2-31, Muhammad Saleem 2-39, Javaid Hafeez 2-51 and Sheraz Butt 2-53. In reply, Chaudhry Sports were all out for 214 in 26 overs. Sheraz Butt struck 84, Javaid Hafeez 30, Abdul Rehman Qadir 29. For Amar Cables, Tahir Mughal grabbed 3-45, Akbar Ali 2-16, Rehan Rauf 2-41, Naveed Sufi 2-53 and Javaid Khan 1-26. Chief guest Syed Faraz Hassan Rizvi gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter