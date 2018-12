Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has sealed 31 quackery centres in six tehsils. The PHC enforcement teams had carried out raids on 124 treatment centres, and closed down 31 where quackery was being practised. These included seven in Noshehran Virkan, Bhalwal six, five each Depalpur and Pattoki, four each in Muzaffargarh and Chak Jumrah. Out of visited centres, at 49 illegal outlets new businesses had been started.