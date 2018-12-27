Share:

Rawalpindi - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has been ranked 3rd in all over the Pakistan and 302 among all 719 participating universities of the world as per latest UI Green Metric World Universities ranking 2018, informed a spokesman on Wednesday. UI Green Metric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts.

The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education. The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 302nd among the top 719 universities of the world with the total score of 5000 as per UI Green Metric World Universities ranking.

Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office said, “It’s a great honor for my team and I, that we have improved the university ranking as compared to the previous year 2017 i.e. 341 out of 619 to 302 out of 719”. He said that after the Establishment of University Green Office in 2018, this office participated first time in any ranking. He further expressed that the improvement in the ranking is due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like reduce single use plastic bags in the University Campus, tree plantation and establishment of Plant Nursery at the University. PMAS-AAUR is also actively participating in Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

The Vice Chancellor especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office of the University and Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, Director, HEC. He also appreciated the vigorous role played by the University Green Office team to sensitize the students regarding environment protection.

Meanwhile, the Department of Communication and Media Studies organized videography competition in connection with 20th anniversary of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). The title of the competition was “Creativity at FJWU”. The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The chief guest of the event was a Renowned Puppeteer and Media Personality Farooq Qaiser, he appreciated the work of all students and emphasized that such events should be organized regularly as they provided the youth with an opportunity to unleash their hidden talents in extracurricular activities.

The students from various departments of the university participated in the competition with great reverence and enthusiasm, videos of participants highlighted various social, environmental and cultural problems from the point of view of Pakistani youth.

In the videography competition, Department BCA got 1st position while Department Communication and Media Studies secured 2nd and Department BCA remained on 3rd position. A big gathering of audience comprising distinguished faculty members and students was witnessed on the event.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Head of Department Communication and Media Studies Dr Ahlam Tariq and encouraging remarks by Farooq Qaiser in which he appreciated the tremendous efforts of the departments as well as applauded the participants and faculty on the execution of a successful event.

At the end, Head of Department Communication and Media Studies Dr Ahlam Tariq presented a souvenir to Sir Farooq Qaiser and shields to the winner’s.