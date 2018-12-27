Share:

Islamabad - The thought provoking art show by artists, Saadia Hussain and Mohsin Shafi continues to allure the art lovers of the twin cities here at Nomad Art Gallery. The exhibition titled, ‘No Man’s Land,’ showcases artworks including, mix media, photography, text, painting and a vivid imagination to capture fleeting imagery from history and the inner self. Saadia Hussain exhibited her artworks, nationally and internationally in group and solo shows in major cities of Pakistan, including Syracuse Art Gallery, DC Washington and John Hopkins University Washington. She said her most recent work was focused on translating the pictorial language and interpretation presented by photography into her own visual vocabulary. Vintage family photographs, both monochromatic and other mediums such as photo construction and paintings are the means to create her work. In addition, her images have been a part of blurred space by overlapping figures and the use of military history to create the illusion of a complex reality. According to her, a photograph for her is a way to tell a story and evoke a feeling.

The exhibition will continue till December 31.