The Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department on Wednesday organized an awareness walk against beggary under its open community development project. According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, a large number of employees of social welfare department, students of universities and colleges participated in the walk. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans to discourage beggary. They appreciated that social welfare department had paid attention towards this social menace as professional beggars had become a social nuisance everywhere. Later, a special programme was also organized under the aegis of institute of disability to sensitize the people about human rights. The purpose of the programme was to aware the parents about the everyday difficulties and rights of impaired children so that they could live as normal human beings in the society.