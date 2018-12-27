Share:

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid homage to his mother and former PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary in a special ceremony in Larkana.

Addressing party workers and supporters, the PPP chairman said that late Benazir Bhutto fought dictators’ injustices with courage for the revival of democracy and added that his party will continue doing the same in the future too.

Bilawal Bhutto said he was not aware that obstacles will be put in his way, “I will fight, will stand against injustice,” vowed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the PPP chairman said the prime minister is unaware how weak the centre has become, reins of the government has been given to an inexperienced person.

Earlier, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addressed the rally and claimed that PPP will come in power again by winning the elections in a democratic way.

Highlighting 100 days performance of the PPP, while being in power, Zardari said they [PPP] issued Benazir card, removed Pervez Musharraf and also amended constitution .

Zardari said that he faced the opponent’s tactics earlier too and will not back down from facing them again.

“We are all Bhuttos and ready to fight them on every front including thecourts ,” said the former president.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his and Benazir Bhutto’s son and no one can scare him.