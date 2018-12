Share:

FAISALABAD-Abdul Qadir Bari, brother of former MPA Haider Bari was gunned down here on Sharaqpur Road on Wednesday. According to a private TV channel, advocate Abdul Qadir Bari, brother of former MPA Haider Bari was gunned down by unidentified assailants when he was on the way on Sharaqpur Road. The police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. The police have launched further investigation.