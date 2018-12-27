Share:

Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital Prof Khalid Masood Gondal on Wednesday inaugurated first Cancer Targeted Therapy Clinic. Pro VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain, Prof Zeba Aziz, Prof Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil and Dr Abbas khokhar were also present. Oncology Department of Mayo hospital has treated 28346 patients at OPD during the current year. As many as 17513 patients have been given chemotherapy and 7223 radiation therapy. Moreover, 2576 new patients have also been registered for treatment next year.